NIN Pune celebrates Gandhi Jayanti with book release, cultural programme

The National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), Pune, celebrated Gandhi Jayanti on Thursday with a series of events highlighting Mahatma Gandhi’s deep connection with naturopathy. The programme was organised in collaboration with the Central Bureau of Communication. The event was attended by Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, who was the chief guest. (HT PHOTO)

The event was attended by Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, who was the chief guest.

“Everyone should imbibe the ideals of Gandhi—truth and non-violence—in their lives, emphasizing that naturopathy is not merely a system of treatment but a way of life,” said Jadhav.

Prof K Satyalakshmi, director, NIN Pune, elaborated on the institute’s activities, therapeutic facilities, and research initiatives.

She highlighted Gandhi’s faith in naturopathy, noting that he remained a lifelong proponent of natural healing and a staunch believer in naturopathy.

During the ceremony, Jadhav also released a book based on the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi titled “Gandhian Perspective and Views on Health and Health Determinants”.

He also visited Nisarg Gram, a 250-bed hospital established by the Ministry of Ayush, where he inaugurated the Living Gandhi Memorial.