NIN to establish ‘Living Gandhi Memorial’ at Nisarg Gram

In a first-of-its-kind tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), Pune, will establish a ‘Living Gandhi Memorial’ at Nisarg Gram. What makes the memorial ‘living’ is its aim to embody Gandhi’s philosophy through action, encouraging people to imbibe his values—particularly his emphasis on naturopathy and self-reliance—in their daily lives. What also makes the memorial ‘living’ is its strong emphasis on real-world applications. A living laboratory will offer hands-on training in organic farming, Khadi production, natural building techniques, community health practices, and non-violent communication—efforts aimed at making Gandhian thought relevant in a contemporary context. Spread across 5,000 square yards, the memorial will be a dynamic space for learning, reflection, and practice; and will feature a museum, and facilities for immersive workshops and training. Tenders for the project have been awarded, and work is set to begin soon, officials said. The museum will house rare letters, photographs, and Gandhi’s writings as well as interactive displays to engage visitors across all age groups. (HT)

One of the key features of the memorial will be the Mahatma Gandhi-Dr Dinshaw Mehta tunnel; a specially designed light-and-sound experience using artificial intelligence (AI) to recreate the voices of Gandhi and his close associate, Mehta. There will be a narration of milestones from Gandhi’s life, the freedom struggle, and his naturopathy practice as part of this experience.

Professor Dr K Satyalakshmi, director, NIN, said, “We want to bring Gandhi alive through technology. A visitor walking through the tunnel should emerge with a deeper understanding of Gandhiji’s values and his naturopathy principles. Behind the museum, we will also have a ‘Gandhi Prerna Sthal’ with 11 large pillars, each inscribed with one of his vows.”

It will highlight how Gandhi's non-violent philosophy influenced global figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, and others.

Dr Naina Athalye, coordinator of the ‘Gandhi Fellowship Programme’ at NIN, said, “Gandhiji’s teachings are more relevant now than ever. Health must be understood not as disease treatment but as a state of wellbeing. Peace and harmony must be our natural way of life. As Gandhiji said, ‘Be the change you want to see in the world’ and remember, ‘There is enough for everyone’s need, but not for everyone’s greed’.”

The memorial will also promote Gandhi’s 18 Constructive Programmes, which he envisioned as the building blocks of a self-reliant and equitable India. These include promotion of Khadi, communal harmony, removal of untouchability, village industries, sanitation, women’s empowerment, economic equality, and revival of traditional health systems like naturopathy.

A Centre for Excellence will offer interdisciplinary courses and certificate programmes aimed at students, educators, professionals, and social workers committed to sustainability, social justice, and Gandhian thought.