Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Nine Oscar-shortlisted films to be screened at PIFF 2026

ByKimaya Boralkar
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 05:58 am IST

Internationally acclaimed films such as Sentimental Value, Sirat, and It was just an Accident are among the PIFF’s top draws that have been creating waves at major global film festivals

The Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) – scheduled to be held from January 15 to 22, 2026 – will offer cinephiles a rare opportunity to watch nine films that have made it to the Oscars shortlist, with four of them also having been shortlisted for the Golden Globes (Awards).

Sentimental Value – directed by Joachim Trier and starring Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Elle Fanning – explores the strained relationship between a celebrated filmmaker and his estranged daughters. (HT)
Sentimental Value – directed by Joachim Trier and starring Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Elle Fanning – explores the strained relationship between a celebrated filmmaker and his estranged daughters. (HT)

Internationally acclaimed films such as Sentimental Value, Sirat, and It was just an Accident are among the PIFF’s top draws that have been creating waves at major global film festivals. These films, along with five others, will be screened in the ‘global cinema’ section of the festival.

Sentimental Value – directed by Joachim Trier and starring Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Elle Fanning – explores the strained relationship between a celebrated filmmaker and his estranged daughters. It premiered at the 2025 Cannes film festival where it won the Grand Prix, and has been shortlisted as Norway’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards. It is also on the Golden Globes shortlist.

Sirat – directed by Oliver Laxe – follows a father’s search for his missing daughter in the deserts of southern Morocco. It premiered at the 78th Cannes film festival where it won the Jury Prize, and has been shortlisted for both the Golden Globes and Academy Awards in the ‘international feature film’ category.

Jafar Panahi’s It was just an Accident, a co-production involving Iran, France, and Luxembourg, will also be screened at the festival. The film won the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2025; and became the first Iranian film to be shortlisted at the Golden Globes in the ‘best film’, ‘best director’ and ‘best screenplay’ categories. It has also been shortlisted as France’s official entry for the Oscars.

The film All that’s left of you will be showcased in the ‘world cinema competition’ section of the festival. Directed by Palestinian-American filmmaker Cherien Dabis, the film has been shortlisted in the Oscars ‘international feature film’ category. The film is a co-production involving Germany, Cyprus, Palestine, Jordan, Greece, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Dabis is also known for her film Amreeka, which won the FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) Award at the Cannes film festival in 2009.

Other notable films to be screened at the PIFF 2026 include Sound of Falling by Mascha Schilinski; the documentary Cutting Through Rocks by Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni; The President’s Cake by Hasan Hadi; Late Shift by Petra Biondina Volpe; and No Other Choice, a Korean satirical black comedy thriller directed by Park Chan-wook. No Other Choice has also been shortlisted for the Golden Globes.

The 24th edition of the PIFF is being jointly organised by the Pune Film Foundation; department of cultural affairs, Government of Maharashtra; and Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, Mumbai. The festival will be held across 10 screens in Pune, and online registrations are currently open at www.piffindia.com.

News / Cities / Pune / Nine Oscar-shortlisted films to be screened at PIFF 2026
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) will run from January 15 to 22, 2026, showcasing nine Oscar-shortlisted films, including Sentimental Value and Sirat, which have also received Golden Globe nominations. Notable entries include Jafar Panahi’s award-winning It was just an Accident. Organized by the Pune Film Foundation, the festival will be held across ten screens, with online registration available.