Nitin Gadkari to receive Lokmanya National award

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has been chosen as the recipient of the Lokmanya Tilak National Award for 2025, following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was conferred the honour last year. The award ceremony will be held on August 1, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, at the Tilak Smarak Mandir in Pune.

Rohit Tilak, president of the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust, announced on Wednesday. The award ceremony will be held on August 1, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, at the Tilak Smarak Mandir in Pune.

“The award will be presented in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde,” Tilak said.

He added that Gadkari has upheld the principles of Lokmanya Tilak by championing the idea of ‘Swadeshi’ and spearheading the development of a vast national road network through innovative public-private partnerships.

Instituted in 1983, the Lokmanya Tilak National Award has previously been conferred upon several eminent personalities, including former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Dr Manmohan Singh, former President Pranab Mukherjee, and sitting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The award also recognises distinguished individuals from diverse fields such as business, science, and journalism.