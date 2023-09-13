No action by MPCB over river pollution during Ganpati in Pune

Despite recording an increase in water pollution in rivers, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has not taken action against any local body. To keep tabs on water pollution in rivers during the Ganesh festival, the MPCB carries out special testing of the river water before, during and after the Ganesh festival. This year too, the MPCB will be testing river water samples at 20 locations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The MPCB also records noise pollution during the immersion procession on the last day of the Ganesh festival. Despite recording an increase in water pollution in rivers, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has not taken action against any local body (HT FILE PHOTO)

Nitin Shinde, sub-regional officer of MPCB Pune, said, “Like every year, this year too, the MPCB will carry out testing of water samples and record noise pollution during the Ganesh festival. The water sample testing will be carried out at 20 pre-decided locations. However, we are waiting for formal instructions to be issued by the head office.”

The board has been testing water samples for over a decade now. The data from water testing over the last four years has highlighted an increase in water pollution. The data shows that almost all river stretches in both cities recorded an increase in chemical oxygen demand (COD) and biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) during the Ganesh festival. Although the level is below the limit set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), there is an increase in water pollution. However, no action has been taken in this regard, said an official from MPCB.

Although rivers witness an increase in water pollution during the Ganesh Festival, no formal action has been taken against the local authorities. There is no solid evidence that only Ganesh idols are responsible for the water pollution. Hence, no action has been taken. The main reason for water pollution in cities is sewage water. “We have time and again directed municipal corporations and other local bodies to take immediate action against sewage water but the local bodies have failed to present a solid action plan for the same due to which rivers in cities are experiencing water pollution,” Shinde said.