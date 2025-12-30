No admissions to colleges functioning from unapproved locations: SPPU

From the academic year 2026-27, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will stop admissions to colleges functioning from locations that have not been approved by the state government or the university. The decision was taken on December 29 after the university received several complaints that certain affiliated institutions had shifted their campuses without seeking mandatory permissions. The university’s affiliation department has taken serious note of the matter and issued a circular warning that colleges functioning from unapproved premises will face strict action. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“Some colleges were granted permission to operate at specific locations but later shifted their operations elsewhere without informing the authorities. Such unauthorised relocation violates the conditions under which the affiliation is granted,” said a university official on condition of anonymity.

“While granting permission to start a college, multiple factors such as regional demand, availability of institutions in the area, and student intake capacity are carefully assessed. Any change in location without approval disrupts this planning and adversely affects nearby colleges by disturbing the admission balance. Therefore, shifting a college without prior permission is considered a serious violation of norms,” the official said.

The university has made it clear that no college will be allowed to change its location or campus without following due procedure. Institutions seeking relocation must first apply to the university, obtain a no-objection certificate, and then secure approval from the state government in accordance with the provisions of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016. This Act clearly states that any change in location or management of a college requires prior permission from the university and consent of the state government.

The circular further states that colleges that have already shifted premises without following the prescribed process will not be allowed to admit students from the academic year 2026–27. The university has also warned that strict action will be taken against such institutions if they fail to regularise their status.

The move aims to bring transparency and discipline in the higher education system and ensure that students are not affected by unauthorised functioning of colleges. The decision is expected to impact several institutions that have been operating from locations other than those originally approved by the government.