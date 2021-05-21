No decision on easing of restrictions in Pune: Ajit Pawar

Pune: Deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that no decision has been taken regarding easing of Covid lockdown restrictions in Pune even as the daily caseload in the city has been decreasing. Pawar was speaking after the weekly Covid review meeting at divisional commissioner’s office in Pune. He said that though the number of patients in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has been going down, the situation in rural parts still needs attention.

The existing curbs are in place till 7 am on June 1. In the last few days, the daily caseload and active cases are going south in the city. On Thursday, there were 931 positive cases recorded within Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) limits and the number of active cases was 15,043. Also, there were 716 positive patients in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday and the number of active cases was 13,361. Owing to these numbers, Pawar was asked if the administration will consider to lift some curbs in Pune like the complete lockdown on weekends.

“There is no decision regarding easing of restrictions. Whatever rules are there now, will continue till May end,” Pawar said. He clarified that the decision of lifting curbs in the state after May 31 will depend on the number of the positive cases in the 10 days. “There are still 10 days before we reach May 31. Let’s see what happens in this duration. The decision will depend on virus case count,” he said.

“The number of Covid positive patients in the district has reduced and the number of discharges has increased. Oxygen, ventilator, ICU beds are available in hospitals now. There is no more oxygen shortage in the district. Even 25-30 sugar factories in the state are trying to produce liquid oxygen. But it is an expensive process,” Pawar said.