IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / No decision on holding board exams online yet, parents advise against
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

No decision on holding board exams online yet, parents advise against

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is yet to take a call on whether board exams will be held online or not
READ FULL STORY
By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:02 PM IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is yet to take a call on whether board exams will be held online or not.

Officials from the board noted that there is still time for the examination, and the final call will be taken as the exam dates approach closer.

Dinkar Patil, chairman of the MSBSHSE said that there is still time to take a final call on the nature of the exams this year.

“We still have two months, as the dates approach closer we will assess the situation and then take a call whether the examination should be held online or not. As of now, there is no such decision to conduct examinations online,” Patil said.

While the decision is still pending, students and parents are not happy with the online examination.

Sampada Waghmare, a student of class 12 said that giving an online examination will not be a good idea.

“For multiple-choice questions, it is easier but for subjective testing, the online examination can be difficult. We might have to type the answers. Or else we will have to visit a centre for writing the examination. There is no clarity on this as of now. As a student, I am more comfortable writing offline. That is how we have practiced so far. Offline exams will be more suitable for us,” said Waghmare.

Sharing similar views, Pragati Kulkarni, a parent of a class 10 student said that her son is more comfortable in an offline examination, but the fear of Covid continues.

“Class 10 and Class 12 are important academic years for a child. It is different to learn online but if the examinations are also online, the challenges will be different. In less than two months, the child might not be very well prepared to attempt exams online,” said Kulkarni.

Nishi Parkhe, a city-based teacher said that offline examination will be a better call as class 10 and Class 12 examinations are crucial for students.

“Online examination will require an entirely different centre. Subjective answers will be required to either be sent as a PDF or typed. Typing for students is not a regular activity and so may consume more time for them to answer one question. Moreover, an online centre may not be available in rural areas. The pdf for subjective answers can be difficult to check. This we have experienced during our midterm examinations,” said Parkhe.

She further added that for offline exams, with due safety measures, social distancing can be adopted.

“Offline examination can be conducted in a safer way by adding more examination centres. More centres will ensure that fewer children are accommodated in one class thus ensuring strict invigilation and more safety,” said Parkhe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Wagholi residents write to Aditya Thackeray against garbage menace

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:03 PM IST
The constant garbage burning issue in Wagholi has prompted frustrated citizens of the area to approach state minister Aditya Thackeray demanding action for putting an end to the menace
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

MSRTC Pune division tightens Covid measures

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao declared and issued orders on Sunday about several restrictions to be imposed in Pune district to stop the increasing spread of Covid-19, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Pune division has taken stricter steps to stop the spread of the virus
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

SPPU faces financial crunch, appeals alumni to donate

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:02 PM IST
In a bid to help the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) financially, a system will be made in place to reach out to alumni students across the globe
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Tender for Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project to be floated this week

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:02 PM IST
City mayor Murlidhar Mohol stated that the tender for the Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project will be floated in the next two to three days, after receiving all the permissions from the Central government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

No decision on holding board exams online yet, parents advise against

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is yet to take a call on whether board exams will be held online or not
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune applicant allotted Gadchiroli exam centre for health department recruitment exam

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Students who have applied for various posts of the state health department are facing major issues regarding the recruitment examination to be held on February 28, Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Ahead of civic polls, corporators prioritise lane concretisation work

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Despite the PMC municipal commissioner’s instructions to stop using funds on non-proprietary works, a lot of money is being spent on cement concretization in narrow lanes on the background of the upcoming civic polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Footpath and drainage repair season begins ahead of polls

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:01 PM IST
As the financial year is coming to end, the regional ward offices started floating maximum tenders for drainage and footpath repairing related works
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Bird flu scare leaves housing societies in Pune to seek net protection

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Pune: Even though the city has not registered any unnatural death of birds in the last one week, many residential societies have installed bird protection nets to prevent entry of pigeons and other birds
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Metro work hits roadblock on Old Mumbai-Pune highway due to absence of road width

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The Pune Metro work has hit a roadblock on the stretch of Old Pune Mumbai highway in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limit from Khadki railway gate to the All-Saints high school junction
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Man gets 30 years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of minor daughter

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:58 PM IST
A fast track court in Pune sentenced a 37-year-old man to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and 15,000 fine for sexual assault of his daughter in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two arrested for suicide abetment

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Two people were arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for driving a 28-year-old man to suicide, as per a suicide note he left, according to local police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

WMTPA meets Sitharaman over GST’s “oppressive” terms

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:43 PM IST
A total of 250 organizations of tax practitioners, traders, chartered accountants and concerned parties across the country have rallied against the oppressive terms, provisions, and complicated computer system in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed by the Central government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Mission Jhunj: 23-year old MIT student spearheads cleanliness at historical sites

By Prachi Bari, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:42 PM IST
A 23-year-old mechanical engineering student Malhar Pandey has made it a mission to keep old historic sites clean and bring them back to their old glory
READ FULL STORY
Close
As of Sunday, Pune city amounts to 50% of the cases in the district, with 2,04,422 cases, of which 640 were reported on Sunday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
As of Sunday, Pune city amounts to 50% of the cases in the district, with 2,04,422 cases, of which 640 were reported on Sunday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Pune district crosses 4 lakh mark for Covid-19 cases; 1,172 new cases reported in 24 hours

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The district’s progressive count stands at four lakh, of which 3.82 lakh have recovered, and 10,321 active cases have been reported
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP