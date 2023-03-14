No hike in taxes, no new schemes in PCMC’s 7,127 crore budget

While Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner and administrator, Shekhar Singh, presented a ₹5,298 crore budget for the PCMC and a ₹7,127,88 crore total budget from central government-sponsored schemes for the financial year 2023-24, the budget marked several firsts in the history of the municipality. It is for the first time in the history of the PCMC that the budget was presented and approved on the same day on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

It is for the first time in the history of the PCMC that the budget was presented and approved on the same day on Tuesday. It is for the first time that the budget was presented during administrative rule. It is for the first time that the budget day coincided with a state-wide strike by employees wherein PCMC employees were sitting on a dharna at the main gate since the morning. It is for the first time that additional commissioners and officers reached the municipality building in their private vehicles owing to budget day coinciding with the strike. Last but not the least, it is for the first time that the budget was presented on time.

The budget was prepared by chief accounts officer Jitendra Colombe and presented by Singh. This is the first budget of Singh’s career and the municipality’s 41st. Additional commissioners Jitendra Wagh, Ulhas Jagtap and Pradeep Jambhale Patil were present on the occasion.

Same old plans

The budget does not spring any surprises as there is no increase in property tax or water cess. With a balance of ₹6,30,00,000, the budget emphasises on the empowerment of old schemes. The municipality is aided by grants from the central and state government as well as bank deposits. As such, there are no new sources of income generation in this budget.

No new announcement

As it is an election year, the budget does not impose any tax hike on the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Barring a few exceptions, there are no new announcements. There is no mention of how the income of the municipality will increase, and property tax, GST and building development charges are expected to help augment revenue. Funds are earmarked while prioritising infrastructure, water supply and transport. No new projects have been suggested as the budget focuses on completing existing projects and improving education.

Singh said, “I intend to make these facilities affordable and easily available to all sections of the city. Along with building infrastructure, the focus is on making the city environment-friendly and improving the health and quality of life of citizens.”

“I intend to prioritise the safety of citizens; create facilities for recreation and entertainment by updating various parks; and immediately providing necessary services to all elements of the city,” Singh said.