Fri, Sept 19, 2025
No moral right’ to judge leaders over 75: Sharad Pawar

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 05:44 am IST

The former Union minister also said the Maharashtra government should give more time to mitigate the hardships of farmers, who have been facing huge crop losses due to heavy rains.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said he is still working at the age of 85 and, hence, has “no moral right” to weigh in on the debate over whether political leaders should step aside after turning 75. Pawar was speaking in Kolhapur where he was on a day-long visit.

Pawar was speaking in Kolhapur where he was on a day-long visit. (HT FILE PHOTO)

To a question on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop (working in public life) as he has turned 75, like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Pawar told reporters that “people in the BJP now say they have never said that leaders after the age of 75 should take a backseat”.

“Where have I stopped? I am 85 and have no moral right to comment,” the NCP (SP) chief further said when asked about the age debate, a day after PM Modi turned 75. Pawar wished PM Modi for his birthday on Wednesday.

