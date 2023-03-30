No takers for PMPML bus stop tenders, 8 days extension given

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is struggling to get tenders fulfilled for its bus stops. The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is struggling to get tenders fulfilled for its bus stops. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Despite floating tenders five times in the last two-and-half-years on BOT basis, there are no contractors who are willing to take them. A tender which was due on March 27, has now been extended for another eight days.

Not a single advertiser has responded due to the conditions imposed by the PMPML in the tender process. This is affecting the passengers. This is the sixth tender and the PMPML has still not received a positive response.

The tender for 1,500 bus stops was released in 2020-21. After that, again tender for 1,500 stops was released and tenders were released twice for 600 bus stops, said PMPML officials.

However, none of the promoters agreed to construct the bus stop. The PMPMlL conducted tender process for 300 bus stops in February-March this year which has not received a good response. The PMPML is hopeful that the eight-day extension period will yield the desired outcome.

A senior PMPML official requesting anonymity said, “It costs around ₹4 lakh to build a stainless steel bus stand. After 10 years of investment, ownership of the same goes back to the organisation. While advertisers’ are demanding for 15 years of ownership instead of 10 years, our condition is that income from the bus stand should increase by 10 per cent every year and advertisers’ demand for 5 per cent increase instead of 10 per cent.”