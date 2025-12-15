No transfers till polls are over: Addl municipal commissioner

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections approaching, the civic administration has imposed a complete freeze on transfer of officials and staff to prevent any interference in the electoral process. In addition to this, the General Administration Department (GAD) has been directed not to forward any transfer proposals to the additional commissioner’s office during the election period. (HT)

Additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur has issued a strict directive, instructing heads of all departments not to recommend or initiate any establishment-related transfers of staff, including officers, until the completion of the civic polls.

According to senior civic officials, the decision has been taken in the backdrop of incidents reported during previous municipal elections, when department heads were found transferring staff of their choice to specific wards. These transfers were allegedly carried out to benefit certain political leaders or candidates, raising concerns about the misuse of administrative powers and compromising the fairness of the election process.

“With elections round the corner, there is always the risk of attempts to influence the administrative machinery. The directive aims to ensure neutrality and prevent any irregularities that could affect the electoral process,” a senior PMC official said, requesting anonymity.

The order also notes that any attempt to interfere with election-related work through administrative transfers will be viewed seriously. It emphasises that maintaining the integrity of the election process is the top priority of the civic administration during this period.

Kaur has also instructed all department heads to focus exclusively on election-related responsibilities. They have been asked to ensure that all work related to voter verification, corrections, and finalisation is completed within the stipulated timelines.