Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

No transfers till polls are over: Addl municipal commissioner

ByNadeem Inamdar
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 03:38 am IST

Additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur has issued a strict directive, instructing heads of all departments not to recommend or initiate any establishment-related transfers of staff, including officers, until the completion of the civic polls

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections approaching, the civic administration has imposed a complete freeze on transfer of officials and staff to prevent any interference in the electoral process.

In addition to this, the General Administration Department (GAD) has been directed not to forward any transfer proposals to the additional commissioner’s office during the election period. (HT)
In addition to this, the General Administration Department (GAD) has been directed not to forward any transfer proposals to the additional commissioner’s office during the election period. (HT)

Additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur has issued a strict directive, instructing heads of all departments not to recommend or initiate any establishment-related transfers of staff, including officers, until the completion of the civic polls.

In addition to this, the General Administration Department (GAD) has been directed not to forward any transfer proposals to the additional commissioner’s office during the election period. The order clearly states that no transfer proposals, under any circumstances, should be submitted until the entire election process is completed.

According to senior civic officials, the decision has been taken in the backdrop of incidents reported during previous municipal elections, when department heads were found transferring staff of their choice to specific wards. These transfers were allegedly carried out to benefit certain political leaders or candidates, raising concerns about the misuse of administrative powers and compromising the fairness of the election process.

“With elections round the corner, there is always the risk of attempts to influence the administrative machinery. The directive aims to ensure neutrality and prevent any irregularities that could affect the electoral process,” a senior PMC official said, requesting anonymity.

The order also notes that any attempt to interfere with election-related work through administrative transfers will be viewed seriously. It emphasises that maintaining the integrity of the election process is the top priority of the civic administration during this period.

Kaur has also instructed all department heads to focus exclusively on election-related responsibilities. They have been asked to ensure that all work related to voter verification, corrections, and finalisation is completed within the stipulated timelines.

News / Cities / Pune / No transfers till polls are over: Addl municipal commissioner
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

As Pune Municipal Corporation elections approach, the administration has frozen all staff transfers to ensure electoral integrity. Additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur issued a directive prohibiting any transfer proposals until elections conclude. This measure follows previous incidents of biased transfers favoring political candidates, aiming to maintain neutrality and prevent administrative misuse during the electoral process.