No untoward incident during Ganesh immersion in PMC: Fire brigade

Not a single incident of drowning or casualty was reported by the Pune fire brigade department this year during the Ganesh immersion procession, said officials. This year the fire brigade department was ready to handle any untoward incident expecting thousands of Ganesh idols to be immersed during the procession. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The fire department during the Ganesh festival reported 27 fire complaints. However, not a single casualty or loss of life was reported during these fire accidents.

This year the fire brigade department was ready to handle any untoward incident expecting thousands of Ganesh idols to be immersed during the procession.

As many as 20 fire officers, 200 fire personnel and 5 fire tenders with life jackets and other equipment were deployed for the festival.

The procession continued till Friday evening but not a single casualty was reported apart from a minor fire accident at the decoration setup of a Ganapati Mandal in Sane Guruji Nagar, said officials.

Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer, said, this time, there is no record of anyone drowning in the water during Ganpati immersion in Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC) limits as per the records of the control room.

“We had created a WhatsApp group of officers and Jawans which was useful for vigilance and coordination amongst the team,” he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON