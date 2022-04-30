No water cuts planned in Pune, stock in four dams is 36%
The water stock in four dams--Panshet, Warasgaon, Khadakwasla, Temghar, which provide water to Pune city, is 36 % (weighted average) as of Saturday. Although the city is going through heatwave conditions, it will not have any impact on the regular water supply of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said officials.
Last year on the same day water stock was around 46% (weighted average).
For the past few days, the water resource department had stopped updating its data, the practice which has been resumed now.
“India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast monsoon arrival on time so there will be no need for water cuts in the city. The stock is adequate for the next one month,” said the official from the water department on request for anonymity.
At a few places in the city, the water supply got affected due to power outrage and ongoing road construction work.
“On a few occasions, such issues have happened where daily water supply got affected due to road construction work or power outage. The water department has made sure that all the areas get adequate water supply,” added the official.
Meanwhile, in 23 merged villages residents have to depend on water tankers since PMC water pipelines are still not available.
“Pipeline work in newly merged villages is still going on and we will try to finish it at the earliest,” added the official.
-
Rising stray cattle numbers leave Haryana gaushalas crowded
Even as the number of gaushalas (cow shelters) in Haryana has gone up threefold in the last five years, from 175 in 2017 to over 700 in 2022, the ever-increasing stray cattle population has ensured that these have remained overcrowded. As per information, the state currently has around five lakh stray cattle. In the last year alone, the number of stray cattle increased by 51,000 while 116 new gaushalas were set up during this period.
-
Blazing sun, prevailing heatwave keeping mercury in the red in Prayagraj
The rising mercury in Sangam city is breaking all previous records. On April 30, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 46.1 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees above normal—the third-highest temperature ever recorded in April in Prayagraj. Due to the record-breaking heat in the district, it has become difficult for people to commute during the daytime. The mercury had reached almost 47 degrees or crossed the mark only in May.
-
UNNAO: Teen nurse allegedly gang raped, murdered on first day of job
An 18-year-old nurse was allegedly gang raped and murdered on the first day of her job at a private hospital in Bangarmau area of Unnao district on Saturday. The woman's family has lodged an FIR, alleging that she was gang raped and murdered, said station house officer Bangarmau, Gajannath Shukla, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.
-
Seer calls for Dharm Sansad at Taj Mahal, video goes viral
Agra In a video that went viral on Saturday, a seer from Ayodhya, who was denied entry to the Taj Mahal earlier this week, announced to hold 'Dharm Sansad' at the monument on May 5, to declare India as 'Hindu Rashtra'. He was recently denied entry to Taj Mahal on Tuesday because of his 'dharm dand' (religious mast) made of metal.
-
A private ward inside Mumbai’s public hospital
Mumbai: Eight years after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation opened its first affordable private ward in public hospitals the city's KEM hospital refurbished its 17-room private ward and opened it to the public earlier this week. Inaugurated on Wednesday, air-conditioned rooms cost ₹1,200 and non-AC beds cost ₹900 per day. The rooms have common toilets. The civic body now plans to increase the surgical and investigation charges for patients who opt for paid beds.
