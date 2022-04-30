Home / Cities / Pune News / No water cuts planned in Pune, stock in four dams is 36%
pune news

No water cuts planned in Pune, stock in four dams is 36%

For the past few days, the water resource department had stopped updating its data, the practice which has been resumed now
At a few places in the city, the water supply got affected due to power outrage and ongoing road construction work. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Updated on May 01, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

The water stock in four dams--Panshet, Warasgaon, Khadakwasla, Temghar, which provide water to Pune city, is 36 % (weighted average) as of Saturday. Although the city is going through heatwave conditions, it will not have any impact on the regular water supply of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said officials.

Last year on the same day water stock was around 46% (weighted average).



“India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast monsoon arrival on time so there will be no need for water cuts in the city. The stock is adequate for the next one month,” said the official from the water department on request for anonymity.

At a few places in the city, the water supply got affected due to power outrage and ongoing road construction work.

“On a few occasions, such issues have happened where daily water supply got affected due to road construction work or power outage. The water department has made sure that all the areas get adequate water supply,” added the official.

Meanwhile, in 23 merged villages residents have to depend on water tankers since PMC water pipelines are still not available.

“Pipeline work in newly merged villages is still going on and we will try to finish it at the earliest,” added the official.

