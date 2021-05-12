Home / Cities / Pune News / Noble cause: Pune contractor builds rly ramp
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Noble cause: Pune contractor builds rly ramp

Pune: The ramp built to offload four liquid oxygen tankers from a track of Loni railway station early Wednesday morning was built in record four days by a private railway contractor
READ FULL STORY
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 09:27 PM IST

Pune: The ramp built to offload four liquid oxygen tankers from a track of Loni railway station early Wednesday morning was built in record four days by a private railway contractor. The “Oxygen Express” arrived from Odisha as the state government sought aid from other states for oxygen supply.

Mallikarjun Bankapure from Loni, private contractor for railways, erected the ramp for free.

“It is a noble cause. Generally, the cost of setting up such a ramp is 5 lakh. As we are in grip of Covid-19, we all should do our bit to ease difficulties faced by citizens,” Bankapure said.

“As we got to know about the tankers arriving at the Loni railway station, as per the instruction from railway officials we started our work four days ago. We had to level the surface to the height of tracks, 1.3 meter, by putting six layers of solid mix of mud and rocks,” he said.

The private contractor said that the work included fabrication for stopper that was carried out within the given time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.