None of the schools were found to meet the ToEFI guidelines: Study 

None of the schools in Pimpri-Chinchwad met four or more of the nine criteria set by the State government for tobacco-free educational institutes (ToEFI) guidelines during a study. This indicates a gap in the enforcement of anti-tobacco measures, thus increasing the chance of students getting into the habit of consuming tobacco, the officials said. The cross-sectional study was conducted among 19 MVs in Pimpri-Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The study titled ‘Compliance to the Tobacco-Free Educational Institution (ToFEI) guidelines at Madhyamik Vidhyalayas of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Maharashtra-A cross-sectional study’ has been recently published in the Indian journal of Tuberculosis. The team included Sahana Hegde Shetiya from Dr D Y Patil Dental College and Hospital; SL Jadhav from the department of Community Medicine, Dr D Y Patil Medical College and Hospital; Supriya Kheur from the department of Oral Pathology and Microbiology, Dr D Y Patil Dental College and Hospital; Shivam Kapoor from International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases and Rakesh Gupta from Tobacco Cessation, Department of Deaddiction, Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital & Medical Research, Jaipur.

The study aimed to evaluate the compliance of Madhyamik Vidyalaya (MVs) or secondary schools with ToFEI guidelines using a self-evaluation scorecard as part of operational research. The cross-sectional study was conducted among 19 MVs in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Trained data collectors assessed all 9 ToFEI criteria, including the mandatory ones, and calculated their respective weightage points.

“The study shows that the revised ToEFI guidelines have not been given much importance in making MVs tobacco-free. As a result, none of them were able to achieve tobacco-free status,” Shetiya said.

During the study it was found eight schools (42%) had displayed tobacco-free areas and awareness of the harms of tobacco displayed inside the premises and three schools (16%) had only the display of ToFEI signage at their boundary wall. No school met 4 or more criteria out of the total 9 criteria stated by the government for ToEFI, claimed the study.

Furthermore, the highest weightage of 29–30 out of 100 was achieved by only two schools (11%) and five (26%) schools or MVs achieved 0 points. No significance was given to tobacco-free schools probably because of untrained teachers and unawareness of the guidelines, it said.

Pune has 7,000 schools and colleges in Pune district and over a lakh of shops selling tobacco products. The district coordination committee (DCC) responsible for implementing the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003 rule is functioning with a shortage of staff.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon and nodal office for the programme in the district, assured to look into the issue. “We are implementing the COPTA 2003 rules in the districts and the number of tobacco-free schools is increasing,” he said.

Dr Yempalay said a recent meeting was held with the educational institutes of Pune City, Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune Rural also the officials from the FDA and Police were present. “Another problem is tobacco shops when removed as per the norms from the vicinity of schools many times there is pressure from politicos who oppose the action,” he said.

The 19 MV’s or secondary schools included in the study from PCMC, included 17 Marathi Medium and 1 Urdu Medium. Out of them, fifteen are government-aided and the rest 3 are unaided schools.14 The MVs included are from Sant Tukaram Nagar, Kharalwadi, Krida Prabhodini, Landewadi, Kasarwadi, Phugewadi, Pimple Saudagar, Rupinagar, Pimprinagar, Bhosari, and Keshavnagar, Thergaon, Pimple Gurav, Akurdi, Khalbhornagar, Wakad, Shrimiknagar and Bopkhel.

To quit Tobacco use call helpline 1800112356 or visit the Tobacco Cessation Centre at Aundh District Hospital.