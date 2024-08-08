Notice to doctor, Asha worker for alleged involvement in illegal abortion

The health department has issued a show cause notice to the medical officer of Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerwada, for alleged involvement in illegal termination of pregnancy. The health department has started investigations against the doctor and an Asha worker for alleged termination of pregnancy beyond the legally permitted limit and gross violations of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 (MTP Act), said the officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per officials, the incident happened between July 26 and 27 in Kiwale village of Khed tehsil.

The health department has started investigations against the doctor and an Asha worker for alleged termination of pregnancy beyond the legally permitted limit and gross violations of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 (MTP Act), said the officials.

Asha worker Sunita Chavan from the sub-center, Kiwale called the 24-year-old mother of two to her home on July 26.

The medical officer Dr Maya Pawar examined the pregnant woman and gave her five pills and charged a fee of ₹3,000. However, despite being aware that the fetus was over four months old, Dr Pawar gave her abortion pills and performed an illegal abortion.

The officials learned about this after the woman visited the Maharashtra Institute of Medical Education and Research (MIMER) Hospital in Talegaon following an incomplete abortion and complication.

The MIMER officials informed the district civil surgeon, Dr Nagnath Yempalle, about the incident.

Dr Yempalle on August 3 wrote to Dr Sunil Patil, medical superintendent of RMH, Yerawda, and district health officer, Dr Sachin Desai to take action for gross violations of the MTP Act, 1971.

“Dr Pawar knew the woman had previously undergone two cesarean sections and that her life could be at risk from another abortion. Despite knowing that, she was four to four-and-a-half months pregnant and consuming these pills could endanger her fetus, she provided the pills,” read the letter.

Dr Yempalle, said, “During the inquiry, the patient revealed that Dr Pawar had given her abortion pills and performed an abortion. She has violated sections 2(d), 4, and 5 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, and sections 88, 91, and 928 of IPC 2023. It is evident that Dr Pawar has committed a serious offence.”

“We have issued a show cause notice to Dr Pawar and asked for an explanation. The appropriate action will be taken against her after we receive her explanation and the investigation is completed. We will also file an FIR against the duo after discussion with the civil surgeon,” said Dr Patil.