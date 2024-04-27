 Notices issued to 500 over illegal hoardings in PMRDA - Hindustan Times
Notices issued to 500 over illegal hoardings in PMRDA

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 27, 2024 09:11 PM IST

According to PMRDA's sky sign department, 1,200 locations have been surveyed and out of them 500 violators have been issued notices and action has been taken against 156 people. Also, 176 cases have been filed against culprits

The Pune Metropolitan and Regional Development Authority (PMRDA), on Saturday, directed owners to remove unauthorised billboards, sky signs, boards, banners and flexes in the area with immediate effect.

Advertising agencies will be held accountable and appropriate action will be taken in the event of an accident, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Advertising agencies will be held accountable and appropriate action will be taken in the event of an accident, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to PMRDA’s sky sign department, 1,200 locations have been surveyed and out of them 500 violators have been issued notices and action has been taken against 156 people. Also, 176 cases have been filed against culprits.

The action was taken by sky signs cell (operation division) tehsildar and cell head Sachin Mhaske under the chairmanship of metropolitan planner Sunil Marle.

“If these hoardings are not removed, action will be taken,” said Marle.

Advertising agencies will be held accountable and appropriate action will be taken in the event of an accident, he added.

Mulshi taluka has the highest, 386 flexes, out of the nine taluks in the PMRDA region.

Subsequently, Haveli taluka has 231 hoarding and flexes, Shirur has 120, and Bhor has 111. Velha has the lowest, with 1 and Purandar has 10 hoardings.

