Notorious criminals from Kondhwa, Mundhwa and Hadapsar externed from Pune 

Four habitual offenders from Kondhwa, Mundhwa, and Hadapsar have been externed from Pune city limits for two years, following an order issued by the city police commissioner on June 1, 2025. In the past five months, 71 habitual criminals from Zone V have faced legal action under various stringent laws. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the past five months, 71 habitual criminals from Zone V have faced legal action under various stringent laws. 37 offenders have been imprisoned in five Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases, while 13 criminals have been sentenced under the Dangerous Persons and Video Pirates Act, 1981 (MPDA Act), and the Externment Act.

Among those recently externed is Narayan Swami (38), a resident of Kondhwa, with seven criminal cases registered against him. Charges include unlawful assembly, obstructing government work, causing injury, assault, abuse, and selling liquor without a license.

Nehal Viraj Kumbhar (28), from Kondhwa, has four cases registered for the illegal sale of country-made liquor, while Shubham Kawade (30), a resident of Fursungi, faces four serious charges, including causing grievous injury, attempted murder, issuing threats, and creating panic through illegal possession of firearms.

Ganesh Meghnath Bhat, alias Tamaychi (32), of Jadhav Vasti, Ghorpadi, has four cases against him for the illegal sale of country-made liquor and issuing threats using abusive language.

Joint commissioner of police Ranjan Kumar Sharma said, “These individuals are known habitual offenders. To prevent further criminal activities and maintain law and order, we are aggressively pursuing legal action under MCOCA, the MPDA Act, and the externment provisions against more such criminals. Further action will be taken without hesitation.”