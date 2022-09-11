Now, a bridge connecting Suncity road and Karvenagar to ease traffic congestion

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) project department will be constructing a 30 metre wide bridge over the Mutha river connecting Suncity road to Karvenagar to ease the traffic on Sinhgad road.

This is part of the development plan and will bring in relief to many people using the Sinhgad road for daily commute.

“This river bridge will be constructed from Suncity road in Hingane Khurd to Dudhane lawns in Karvenagar. The project cost of this bridge is estimated to be ₹44. 86 crore. The tender submission deadline is September 30. The bridge will be completed in two years,” said Hemant Jagtap, deputy engineer, Projects department, PMC.

“This bridge will be 345 metre in length bridge and will be made with precast and pretension girders. When ready, it will join the DP road on both sides, the Karvenagar one and the Kharadi Shivne road on the other side. There is a need for such a bridge as the Sinhgad road and Karvenagar internal roads would get clogged with traffic,” he added.

Currently, commuters use Rajaram bridge to cross onto Sinhgad road which creates traffic congestion on both sides.