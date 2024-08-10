 Now IIM coming to Pimpri-Chinchwad - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
Now IIM coming to Pimpri-Chinchwad

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Aug 10, 2024 06:36 AM IST

That IIM Nagpur is opening a new campus at Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, is a significant development for the region, especially for Pune residents

In what is seen as a strategic effort to elevate the region’s status in terms of higher education, a new branch of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will be established on a 70-acre plot in Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has given his approval to the project.

The allocation of 70 acres of land for this purpose is a major step towards establishing the area as an educational hub for students and professionals across the country.
The allocation of 70 acres of land for this purpose is a major step towards establishing the area as an educational hub for students and professionals across the country. (HT PHOTO)

MLA Mahesh Landge from Bhosari has been instrumental in getting IIM to Pimpri-Chinchwad and his discussions with Fadnavis yesterday have proved crucial in bringing the project to fruition. “The establishment of an IIM campus in this area is expected to provide numerous opportunities in education, employment and entrepreneurship, benefitting the local community and enhancing the educational landscape of the Pune Metropolitan Region,” said Landge.

That IIM Nagpur is opening a new campus at Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, is a significant development for the region, especially for Pune residents. The allocation of 70 acres of land for this purpose is a major step towards establishing the area as an educational hub for students and professionals across the country.

Follow Us On