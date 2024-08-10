Now IIM coming to Pimpri-Chinchwad

In what is seen as a strategic effort to elevate the region’s status in terms of higher education, a new branch of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will be established on a 70-acre plot in Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has given his approval to the project. The allocation of 70 acres of land for this purpose is a major step towards establishing the area as an educational hub for students and professionals across the country. (HT PHOTO)

MLA Mahesh Landge from Bhosari has been instrumental in getting IIM to Pimpri-Chinchwad and his discussions with Fadnavis yesterday have proved crucial in bringing the project to fruition. “The establishment of an IIM campus in this area is expected to provide numerous opportunities in education, employment and entrepreneurship, benefitting the local community and enhancing the educational landscape of the Pune Metropolitan Region,” said Landge.

