Now, legal action against middlemen found harassing, exploiting devotees at Shirdi Sai Baba

Following complaints of middlemen intercepting devotees’ vehicles on roads and around the Sai Baba Samadhi temple in Shirdi only to force them to purchase puja material (at inflated prices) from specific shops or use private parking facilities, the district administration has initiated preventive action against such agents who harass and exploit devotees. As per the orders, no person is allowed to stop or misdirect devotees’ vehicles on roads; and at chowks, bus stops, and entry points within or outside Shirdi village. (HT)

Sub-divisional magistrate of Shirdi division, Manik Aher, has issued conditional orders under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to curb such activities and maintain law and order, officials said on Tuesday.

Aher told Hindustan Times, “Several complaints have been received of local agents or shop owners misleading devotees and forcing them to buy prasad, flowers and other puja materials.”

As per the orders, no person is allowed to stop or misdirect devotees’ vehicles on roads; and at chowks, bus stops, and entry points within or outside Shirdi village. Forcing devotees to buy goods, seek accommodation or avail services from specific shops or establishments is strictly prohibited. Individuals are prohibited from falsely claiming to be authorised representatives of the Sai Baba Sansthan or administration. Middlemen involved in arranging food, accommodation or darshan under false pretences are also barred.

Amol Bharti, sub-divisional police officer (Shirdi), said, “Already, the Shirdi police have booked 232 individuals and filed 65 cases in the last two years. Now, we will send them notices and ask them to refrain from such activities. Otherwise as per the district administration order, they will be externed from the city limits.”

Legal action will be taken under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita against anyone found violating the orders. Any person affected by the orders may present their case up to February 16, 2026.