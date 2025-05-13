Now major restructuring of Maha school system under NEP

PUNE: In yet another change under the National Education Policy (NEP), instructions have been issued for a major restructuring of the state school system wherein class 5 will now be clubbed with classes 1 to 4 to form the ‘primary’ section; class 8 will be clubbed with classes 5 to 7 to form the ‘upper primary’ section; and classes 9 and 10 will constitute the ‘secondary’ section. Classes to be clubbed ‘primary’, ‘upper primary’ and ‘secondary’ sections under NEP. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Effectively, the new structure of the state school system will comprise the primary (classes 1 to 5), upper primary (classes 6 to 8), and secondary (classes 9 and 10) sections. Under the revised system, it will be mandatory for students from classes 1 to 5 to attend schools located within a one-kilometre radius from their homes. To facilitate this, the education department has decided to remove class 5 from secondary schools and attach it to nearby primary schools. The move is expected to benefit young students by providing easier access to school and reducing early dropout. As per the directive, students currently enrolled in class 5 at secondary schools will be reallocated, based on parental choice, to government-aided, municipal, or civic-run primary schools near their homes. Likewise, only schools that currently operate classes 1 to 4 will be eligible to add class 5, ensuring infrastructure readiness and continuity in early education.

The new policy also targets a longstanding issue in Maharashtra’s education system – students dropping out during the critical transition from class 8 to 9. Currently, around 19.28 lakh students are studying in class 8 across school boards and mediums but the number drops to 18.63 lakh students in class 9 across school boards and mediums. Of the nearly 65,000 students who do not transition from class 8 to 9, nearly 40,000 shift to private schools while the remaining 25,000 drop out of the education system altogether. One of the key reasons for this dropout, according to education experts, is the lack of secondary schools run by local self-government bodies. Students, especially from rural areas and economically weaker sections, often have no choice but to seek expensive private schooling or discontinue their education. The merging of class 8 with the upper primary section is expected to address this issue by making the transition smoother and more accessible.

Dr Meenal Deshpande, education policy analyst and former member of the State Curriculum Framework Committee, said, “This restructuring under the NEP is a crucial step toward creating a more learner-centric and accessible schooling system. By shifting class 5 to the primary setup and class 8 to the upper primary level, the state is aligning with the pedagogical stages outlined in the NEP - foundational, preparatory, middle, and secondary. One of the persistent issues we have faced is the high dropout rate during the transition from class 8 to 9, particularly in areas where government secondary schools are lacking.”

“This policy will help ensure continuity in education, especially for students from marginalised communities. More importantly, bringing early-grade education closer to students’ homes significantly increases the chances of consistent attendance and reduces barriers like transportation, safety, and financial burden. It is a structural reform but it’s long-term impact will be deeply social,” she said.