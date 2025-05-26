Now Pune Zilla Parishad to construct permanent buildings for 410 Anganwadi centres in district

PUNE: To strengthen early childhood education infrastructure, the Pune Zilla Parishad has come up with a ‘master plan’ to construct permanent buildings for 410 Anganwadi centres in the district that currently operate from makeshift spaces like community temples, old halls and temporary shelters due to the absence of proper infrastructure. A detailed survey is currently being carried out to identify suitable spaces within school campuses where Anganwadis can be constructed. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Pune Zilla Parishad, under the guidance of district collector Jitendra Dudi and chief executive officer Gajanan Patil, has devised a solution in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) to integrate Anganwadi centres within the premises of existing primary schools. A detailed survey is currently being carried out to identify suitable spaces within school campuses where Anganwadis can be constructed. The integration aims to facilitate seamless transition from pre-primary to primary education for children.

Patil said, “Considering the lack of proper buildings for Anganwadis in many villages, the government will now extend support for construction. Once we ensure well-equipped buildings, it will directly contribute to improving the quality of education. The Zilla Parishad is actively taking steps in this direction.”

Chandrakant Waghmare, additional CEO of the Pune Zilla Parishad, emphasised the benefits of constructing Anganwadi centres within school premises. “Anganwadis are now being aligned with primary schools. This will ensure continuity in education from early childhood to formal schooling. We are committed to establishing high-quality Anganwadi centres under strong leadership and planning,” he said.

As part of the plan, J B Girase, deputy CEO of the Pune Zilla Parishad, has directed block education officers and child development project officers to conduct joint visits to villages during which they have to identify available land within school premises and discuss the plan with village Sarpanchs, Gram Sevaks, and school principals. Officers must also submit a written report along with photographs of the locations by the end of May 2025. Inputs from School Management Committees must also be considered in the decision-making process.

Anganwadis, considered the foundation of the educational system in rural India, cater to children aged three to five years, providing pre-primary education along with key services such as health, nutrition and maternal care. Despite the importance of these centres, many of them in Pune district have been functioning under severe infrastructural limitations. According to officials, while the government provides funds for constructing Anganwadi buildings, there is no provision to purchase land, creating hurdles in areas where space is not readily available. As a result, even approved Anganwadi centres have been unable to move into proper premises due to apathy or inaction by local Gram Panchayats that are expected to provide land through community participation.

With the latest initiative, authorities hope to resolve long-standing infrastructural issues that have hindered proper functioning of Anganwadi centres to provide young children a safe, stable and conducive environment for learning and development.