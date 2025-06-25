NSUI stages protest over locked study centres at SPPU

Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest in front of the Annabhau Sathe Study Centre on Monday as Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Chair and the Mahatma Phule Chair have been locked and unused for the past eight months. Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest in front of the Annabhau Sathe Study Centre. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“It’s disheartening to see such neglect of study centres at the Savitribai Phule Pune University. We demand these space reopened, cleaned, and made accessible to students,” said Akshay Kamble, state secretary, NSUI.

Sunil Bhandage, incharge, Annabhau Sathe Study Centre, said, “We currently function at the Marathi department as these centres are unclean and not used for many months. The university has allotted space for us in the language department, and we’ve been regularly conducting discussions and programmes.”