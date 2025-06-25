Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

NSUI stages protest over locked study centres at SPPU

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 25, 2025 07:58 AM IST

The protest was held as Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Chair and the Mahatma Phule Chair have been locked and unused for the past eight months

Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest in front of the Annabhau Sathe Study Centre on Monday as Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Chair and the Mahatma Phule Chair have been locked and unused for the past eight months.

Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest in front of the Annabhau Sathe Study Centre. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest in front of the Annabhau Sathe Study Centre. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“It’s disheartening to see such neglect of study centres at the Savitribai Phule Pune University. We demand these space reopened, cleaned, and made accessible to students,” said Akshay Kamble, state secretary, NSUI.

Sunil Bhandage, incharge, Annabhau Sathe Study Centre, said, “We currently function at the Marathi department as these centres are unclean and not used for many months. The university has allotted space for us in the language department, and we’ve been regularly conducting discussions and programmes.”

News / Cities / Pune / NSUI stages protest over locked study centres at SPPU
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On