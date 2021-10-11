Oct 14 is date for monsoon withdrawal from Maha: IMD

PUNE The Monsoon is likely to withdraw from many parts of Maharashtra, including Pune and Mumbai, by October 14, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Sunday, IMD officials said that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, some parts of Odisha and West Bengal by October 11.

Anupam Kashyapi Head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune said that on October 10 no withdrawal was seen but now conditions are becoming favourable.

“ Maharashtra, Vidarbha and adjacent north of central Maharashtra and north of Marathwada is likely to see withdrawal of monsoon. There are no further strong systems as of now,” said Kashyapi.

He added that around October 14, almost 80 per cent of Maharashtra will witness withdrawal of monsoon.

“By October 14, Pune and Mumbai may also witness monsoon withdrawal, but southern parts of Maharashtra and southern parts of Konkan and Goa may need more time,” said Kashyapi.

Till October 11, monsoon will remain active over Konkan and Goa and Central Maharashtra. “Fairly widespread rainfall is forecast in these areas,” noted Kashyapi.

“Konkan and Goa will see a reduction in rainfall from October 12. In Central Maharashtra, till October 12 many places may receive rainfall. In some places of central Maharashtra, may receive isolated heavy rainfall. On October 13 and October 14, some places in the State may remain dry,” said Kashyapi.

Pune weather

Pune city is expected to see cloudy weather and lightning and thunderstorms on October 11.

“Overall rainfall is likely to reduce from October 11. Ghat areas may receive isolated rainfall. Till October 15, rainfall chances are less in Pune, but the weather may remain cloudy,” said Kashyapi.

On Sunday, Shivajinagar reported only 0.2 mm rainfall, Lavale reported 6.5 mm and Chinchwad reported 1.5 mm rainfall giving Pune city a respite from intense rainfall. Met department noted that Lohegaon and Pashan reported only traces of rainfall.