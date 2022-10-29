Home / Cities / Pune News / Officials report three fire incidents in Pune

Officials report three fire incidents in Pune

pune news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 11:28 PM IST

At around 7.12 pm, a mattress making factory caught fire on lane number 4 in Chintamaninagar in Hadapsar where as many as 7 mattresses caught fire

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire chief Devendra Potphone said that the first incident took place near Apsara theatre where a garbage heap suddenly caught fire around 6.30 pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire chief Devendra Potphone said that the first incident took place near Apsara theatre where a garbage heap suddenly caught fire around 6.30 pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Three fire incidents were reported in the city after 6 pm on Friday. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire chief Devendra Potphone said that the first incident took place near Apsara theatre where a garbage heap suddenly caught fire around 6.30 pm. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control within twenty minutes.

At around 7.12 pm, a mattress making factory caught fire on lane number 4 in Chintamaninagar in Hadapsar where as many as 7 mattresses caught fire. Fire officer Prashant Sonawane said that the fire was brought under control within half an hour and it is believed to have occurred due to a short circuit.

At around 7.15 on Friday evening, an empty water tank kept on the terrace of seven-storied Tara Mall near Tamboli Mosque in Raviwar Peth caught fire leading to thick smoke in the area. Potphode said, “The fire was brought under control within ten minutes with the help of two water tankers and one fire tender.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out