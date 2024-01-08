Officials suspect complainant is misleading police

Complainant Arun Dhumal in the Sharad Mohol murder case said that the assailants after firing at the criminal chanted the name of another gangster of Pune. However, the police believe that the statement of the gangster’s aide is to mislead the investigation. On Friday, Mohol was shot dead near his residence at Sutardara area of Kothrud by his own gang members, including Sahil Polekar. (HT PHOTO)

The complainant on Sunday told the police that after the brutal attack on Mohol the assailants chanted the name of another gangster.

Hemant Patil, senior inspector, Kothrud Police Station said, “Though we are probing the case from all angles, Dhumal’s statement could be to mislead the investigation.’’

Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (zone-3) said, “No fresh arrest has been made and we are concentrating on interrogating arrested accused.”

Ramnath Pokle, additional commissioner of police (crime), said, “The assailants lived in the same locality as Mohol. For almost a month, Polekar visited Mohol’s office. Later, he executed the murder plan along with his maternal uncle Namdeo Kangude and relative Vitthal Gandale.”

Pokle said the investigation so far has revealed that Polekar had purchased firearms three to four months back.