Old, dingy and cramped beds, Sassoon’s respiratory disease department awaits breathing space
PUNE Sassoon General Hospital’s respiratory disease department has been awaiting upgradation for years now, however, the departments hope of getting a better place in the new 11-storey building is a distant dream.
The department handles critical tuberculosis (TB) patients, who are often seen lying on the beds along with their relatives, including kids. The department is currently located in a heritage building inside the BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital premises, and so it cannot be fully renovated.
Currently, new 11-storey building, which was being used as a Covid-19 hospital, is non-covid services. Four departments namely, paediatric, ophthalmology, orthopedic and ENT departments have begun the shifting process of patients. However, the original plan had also mentioned to accommodate the respiratory disease department which as of now is located in a building built in 1867. The building is currently a heritage structure and although there are plans to renovate the structure it cannot be modified completely, said officials.
The building has antique wooden windows covered with nets, and so the air ventilation is not efficient. Most of the patients currently admitted are those of tuberculosis, which is a respiratory disease. Dr Vinayak Kale, B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital Dean said, “The plan is yet to be finalised and things are in process. It is essential that tuberculosis patients or respiratory disease patients are isolated in a separate ward as they could be potential spreaders. There are plans to renovate the existing structure as per the standards of renovating a heritage structure.”
Dr Sanjay Gaikwad, head of the respiratory disease department said, “India is the largest contributor of tuberculosis cases in the world. We aim to eradicate TB by 2025.”
A resident doctor working in the department, requesting anonymity said, “The department only has a few beds, separate for men and women. However, there is no space to isolate XDR TB and MDR TB which is essential to control the spread of the infection. Also, those patients who begin to recover have to be isolated so that the infection does not spread any more. Also. relatives have to be isolated from the patients, however the space here is so cramped up that the relatives are often sharing the bed with the patient. The department is very old and dingy and often pigeons roam around which is harmful for those suffering from respiratory disease.”
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics