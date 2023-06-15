Home / Cities / Pune News / Old FOB at Pune railway station now open for all passengers

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jun 15, 2023 09:50 PM IST

For the convenience of passengers, the old foot overbridge (FOB) number three at Pune railway station – which had been closed since the past over two years – has been opened to all passengers from Wednesday, June 14 by the Pune Railway Division. The FOB had been closed after the railways conducted an audit due to the presence of cracks and found the structure unsafe for public use. Now however, the FOB has been thrown open to the public after carrying out necessary repairs and successfully completing the safety audit. Trial runs and works on strengthening the FOB and its pillars had been underway during the last few weeks.

The FOB had been closed after the railways conducted an audit due to the presence of cracks and found the structure unsafe for public use. Now however, the FOB has been thrown open to the public after carrying out necessary repairs and successfully completing the safety audit. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
According to the information shared by the Pune Railway Division, with the efforts of divisional railway manager Indu Rani Dubey, the old FOB number three at Pune railway station has been opened to all passengers from June 14 for their convenience. Pune Railway Division spokesperson Ajay Kumar said, “Earlier, the old FOB was available only for Divyang passengers. Now it is open for all passengers. Passengers are requested to take advantage of this facility. Earlier, the width of FOB number three was 4.6 metres but after necessary repairs, it is being opened to all passengers with a width of 3 metres.”

The old FOB has ramps and stairs and by making it available to all passengers, they can now reach all platforms conveniently. As the FOB was earlier available only to Divyang passengers, the ramps connecting all the platforms had been closed by the railways. This FOB was built between 1925 and 1930 during British rule, and was the first such to connect all six platforms.

pune railway station
Thursday, June 15, 2023
