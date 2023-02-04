Home / Cities / Pune News / One arrested for extorting company management in Chakan

One arrested for extorting company management in Chakan

pune news
Published on Feb 04, 2023 11:17 PM IST

A case under sections of 384 (Punishment for extortion) and 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) has been registered at Chakan police station

Chakan police have arrested one person for threatening and extorting an automobile parts manufacturing firm in order to get a contract of labour transport, said police officials on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Chakan police have arrested one person for threatening and extorting an automobile parts manufacturing firm in order to get a contract of labour transport, said police officials on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Chakan police have arrested one person for threatening and extorting an automobile parts manufacturing firm in order to get a contract of labour transport, said police officials on Saturday.

Accused has been identified as Ravindra Gadhave, a resident of Savardari in Khed tehsil of Pune district.

According to complaint filed by the Yogesh Arjun Petkar, HR manager at Spark Minda, a global automotive company, the accused halted employee buses and prevented company employees go to the company between August 2022 and January 2023 so that he could get an employee transport contract

Petkar said,“Gadhave is our landlord and we are his tenant through a developer. We have already given the water supply contract to Gadhave’s brother, and even after that he pressured the management for an employee transport contract.”

According to Petkar, in order to add a new vendor there are various police procedures. However, Gadhave continued to pressure the management.

Dyaneshwar Sabale, senior police inspector at Mahalunge police station said,“The accused was creating hurdles for employees who travelled via buses. We also found that he pressurised the management for a contract for his own benefit. Further investigation is underway.”

A case under sections of 384 (Punishment for extortion) and 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) has been registered at Chakan police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out