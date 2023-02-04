One arrested for extorting company management in Chakan

Chakan police have arrested one person for threatening and extorting an automobile parts manufacturing firm in order to get a contract of labour transport, said police officials on Saturday.

Accused has been identified as Ravindra Gadhave, a resident of Savardari in Khed tehsil of Pune district.

According to complaint filed by the Yogesh Arjun Petkar, HR manager at Spark Minda, a global automotive company, the accused halted employee buses and prevented company employees go to the company between August 2022 and January 2023 so that he could get an employee transport contract

Petkar said,“Gadhave is our landlord and we are his tenant through a developer. We have already given the water supply contract to Gadhave’s brother, and even after that he pressured the management for an employee transport contract.”

According to Petkar, in order to add a new vendor there are various police procedures. However, Gadhave continued to pressure the management.

Dyaneshwar Sabale, senior police inspector at Mahalunge police station said,“The accused was creating hurdles for employees who travelled via buses. We also found that he pressurised the management for a contract for his own benefit. Further investigation is underway.”

A case under sections of 384 (Punishment for extortion) and 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) has been registered at Chakan police station.