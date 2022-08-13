One arrested for passing objectionable comment against Amruta Fadnavis

The Pune rural police on Saturday arrested one person for allegedly posting an objectionable comment against deputy chief minister’s wife Amruta Fadnavis.

The Alephata police have arrested the accused, identified as Amit Waykar. The case has been registered after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Asha Buchake filed a complaint. According to the police, the accused had posted objectionable comment on social media about political news.

The police have registered a case under Sections 509 (uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and other sections of Information Technology Act.