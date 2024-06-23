One arrested, minor detainted for firing at teenager 

Two miscreants, including a minor, were arrested by the Sinhagad Road police on Sunday for allegedly firing gunshots at a 15-year-old minor. The accused has been identified as Karan Shivaji Jamadar (19), while a 16-year-old minor was detained by the police and the search for the third accused is ongoing. Police said the teenage victim, a resident of Raikar Mala Sinhagad Road exchanged heated arguments with the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Saturday between 6 and 7 pm near Goyal Ganga Khau Galli. Police also recovered the weapon used during the incident.

Police said the teenage victim, a resident of Raikar Mala Sinhagad Road exchanged heated arguments with the accused. The accused assaulted the victim and one of them fired gunshots towards the victim. After the incident, the accused fled from the spot.

Pravin Jadhav, API at Sinhgad Road police station said, “Both the accused and victim are history sheeters, and have been involved in many bodily offences. This firing is the fallout of old disputes between them.’’

The accused was produced in court and is remanded to police custody till June 25.

A case is registered against the accused at Sinhgad Road police station under IPC sections 307,143,144,145,146,147,148,149 and sections 37(1)135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and sections 4(25) of the Arms Act.