One dead in clash over old enmity in Kolhapur

A clash between two groups over old enmity resulted in the death of a young man at Rui village in Kolhapur district. According to the police, the two groups had gathered to settle the issue before the meeting turned violent and 10-12 individuals attacked Kamble who was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on Saturday morning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Hatkanangale police have arrested six of the 15 people booked over the incident reported on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Sachin Babaso Kamble of Rui.

Ashok Saykar, inspector, Hatkanangale police station, said, “We have booked 15-16 individuals and arrested a few of them.”

While the relatives of Kamble initially refused to take the body seeking strict action against the culprits, heavy police force has been deployed in the village to avoid any untoward incident.