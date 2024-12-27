One dead in cylinder blast in Mundhwa scrap shop 

One person died while three others suffered moderate injuries as they were refilling a Liquified Petroleum Gas cylinder inside a scrap shop located on BT Kawade road, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Mehmood Shaikh (50), a resident of Ramnagar in Ramtekdi while the injured have been identified as Kishore Sawale (40), Dilip Misal (40) and Mohammad Sayyed (50). (HT PHOTO)

The incident occurred at around 5.23 pm on Friday when the BT Kawade road was crowded.

The deceased has been identified as Mehmood Shaikh (50), a resident of Ramnagar in Ramtekdi while the injured have been identified as Kishore Sawale (40), Dilip Misal (40) and Mohammad Sayyed (50).

Police Inspector Nilkantha Jagtap of Mundhwa police station said the incident occurred in the evening when the victims were breaking the gas cylinder of a discarded refrigerator.

“One person has died, and three persons are injured during the accident. The injured have been admitted to the hospital and one of the injured is serious. Legal action will be initiated once the role of irresponsibility is determined,” Jagtap said.

According to Pune fire brigade head Devendra Doiphode, the fire tenders reached within ten minutes of the call.

“When we reached the place, there was no fire at the said place. A cylinder blast had taken place and before we could reach two victims were admitted to the Sassoon Hospital, while another was admitted to a local hospital,” he said.

Fire officer Pramod Sonwane said that four workers were breaking open the cylinder when the incident took place and out of them one died on the spot due to explosion injuries.