Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
One held for vehicle vandalism in Wadgaonsheri

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 23, 2024 05:44 AM IST

The police have arrested one person and detained two minors for allegedly vandalising 10-15 vehicles parked along roadside at Ganeshnagar in Wadgaonsheri on Friday night

A day before, the Haveli police had arrested nine individuals for brutal koyta attack on three people in Kirkatwadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, an argument broke out among the accused in inebriated condition and they vandalised six cars, four autorickshaws, three motorcycles and other vehicles by using koytas, stones, wooden sticks and iron rods.

After the alert, Chandannagar police rushed to the spot and detained one minor. Two others were detained from the nearby locality within one hour after the incident.

A day before, the Haveli police had arrested nine individuals for brutal koyta attack on three people in Kirkatwadi.

Follow Us On