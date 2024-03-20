One held in Chakan firing case

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested one individual for his alleged involvement in a firing incident at a restaurant in the Chakan area on Monday. The accused, Ajay Gaikwad was arrested by Chakan police and a search of Rahul Pawar and one more person is going on. Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested one individual for his alleged involvement in a firing incident at a restaurant in Chakan on Monday. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Police said the victim Swapnil Shinde is the owner of Hotel Maratha in Chakan. On Monday at around 10:30 pm, when Shinde was at his hotel, three accused fired two rounds from firearms towards Shinde. Shinde sustained minor injuries to his head and was rushed to the hospital for further medical attention.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene and gathered details. According to records, both the accused and the victim in this case are on record criminals.

Four months ago, accused Rahul Pawar’s younger brother Ritesh Pawar was killed in the Mhalunge area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. It is reported that the killer of Ritesh Pawar had received help from Shinde. To settle the score with him, the accused hatched a murder plan and attacked him.

Chakan police have registered a case under relevant IPC sections and a search of the other accused in this case is going on.