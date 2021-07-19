One in police custody, 5 on the run for abducting, assaulting 27-year-old in Pune

PUNE: A 34-year-old man was arrested and five others were booked on Sunday for abduction and assault of a 27-year-old man who got into a verbal spat with the father of one of the assailants in Vadgaonsheri area of Pune.

A complaint was lodged by Dharmendra Chauhan (27) of Vadgaonsheri and a native of Uttar Pradesh. He underwent surgery at Sassoon General Hospital for internal bleeding caused by liver injury, according to the police.

“Chauhan works as a woodcutter in a warehouse and also as a watchman. His employer owns two warehouses. While he worked in one, a man named Sunil More (55) is employed at the other one. Sometimes they used to drink together. They had recently been in a fight in which Chauhan had thrown More outside the premises of the building where he works as a watchman,” said sub-inspector Vivek Sisal of Chandananagar police station who is investigating the case.

More’s son and five others, including the arrested man identified as Santosh Trimbak Jogdand (34) of Barate vasti in Kharadi, abducted Chauhan and took him to the riverbanks in Vadgaonsheri and assaulted him. Jogdand was riding the bike on which he was kidnapped, according to the police.

A case under Sections for rioting, 326, 364, 506(2), 504, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act was registered at Chandannagar police station.