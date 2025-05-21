One more arrest in conspiracy to avenge Mohol’s murder; firearm seized

The police have arrested a 23-year-old, who was on the run for several months, in connection with the case related to the conspiracy to avenge the murder of gangster Sharad Mohol. According to police officials, More is believed to be one of the key figures involved in plotting retaliatory action following Mohol’s killing. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A pistol was seized from the accused identified as Omkar Sachin More of Muth Colony in Pune. The arrest was made from Sutardara in Kothrud late Monday night.

Earlier in January, Sandesh Lahu Kadu, 24, from Kalubai Colony in Kothrud; and Sharad Shivaji Malpote, 29, from Sutardara were apprehended and two pistols, seven live rounds and mobile phone totally worth ₹1,12,000 were recovered from their possession.

Senior inspector Pratap Mankar said, “Total five members were involved in the plan and remaining two will be nabbed soon.”

On January 5, 2024, gangster Sharad was shot dead near his residence in Kothrud. The retaliatory action by Sharad’s supporters was an act to impress the gang domination.