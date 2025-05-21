Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One more arrest in conspiracy to avenge Mohol’s murder; firearm seized

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 21, 2025 06:24 AM IST

A pistol was seized from the accused identified as Omkar Sachin More of Muth Colony in Pune. The arrest was made from Sutardara in Kothrud late Monday night

The police have arrested a 23-year-old, who was on the run for several months, in connection with the case related to the conspiracy to avenge the murder of gangster Sharad Mohol.

According to police officials, More is believed to be one of the key figures involved in plotting retaliatory action following Mohol’s killing. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to police officials, More is believed to be one of the key figures involved in plotting retaliatory action following Mohol’s killing. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A pistol was seized from the accused identified as Omkar Sachin More of Muth Colony in Pune. The arrest was made from Sutardara in Kothrud late Monday night.

According to police officials, More is believed to be one of the key figures involved in plotting retaliatory action following Mohol’s killing.

Earlier in January, Sandesh Lahu Kadu, 24, from Kalubai Colony in Kothrud; and Sharad Shivaji Malpote, 29, from Sutardara were apprehended and two pistols, seven live rounds and mobile phone totally worth 1,12,000 were recovered from their possession.

Senior inspector Pratap Mankar said, “Total five members were involved in the plan and remaining two will be nabbed soon.”

On January 5, 2024, gangster Sharad was shot dead near his residence in Kothrud. The retaliatory action by Sharad’s supporters was an act to impress the gang domination.

News / Cities / Pune / One more arrest in conspiracy to avenge Mohol’s murder; firearm seized
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On