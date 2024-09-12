Online fraudsters cheat three persons of 77 lakh

Pune: Three persons lost a total of ₹77 lakh in online stock trading fraud cases registered on September 10. A Kothrud resident lost ₹53.11 lakh in an investment made with an online stock broking and advisory firm, a Khadki resident was cheated of ₹11.22 lakh by cyber crooks and a man from Vishrantwadi lost ₹12.70 lakh using similar modus operandi. Three persons lost a total of ₹ 77 lakh in online stock trading fraud cases registered on September 10. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In the first case, the 60-year-old has lodged a complaint stating that two WhatsApp groups 773 TPG Stock Exchange and 196 TPG Capital and their administrators asked him to deposit ₹53.11 lakh in various accounts between July 8, 2024 and July 22, 2024 promising exorbitant returns on investment in stock market. The online group cheated the victim and the offence was lodged. In the second case, the 46-year-old lodged a police complaint stating that professor Rajat Verma and Vanita Vaishya of 198- Big Bull 20x (2024 Q3) WhatsApp investment group convinced him to invest ₹11.22 lakh in online share trading and cheated him of the said amount between July 31 and September 10. In the third case, the 52-year-old Tingarenagar resident lodged a complaint with the Vishrantwadi police against CINV group no 77 and its administrator Kalista Sharma for doling out a false promise of high return on initial public offering (IPO) and share trading and influence him to invest ₹12.70 lakh with them.

The offence took place between April 14, 2024 and May 5, 2024 and the FIR was lodged on September 10.