 Online fraudsters cheat three persons of ₹77 lakh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Online fraudsters cheat three persons of 77 lakh

ByNadeem Inamdar
Sep 12, 2024 07:46 AM IST

Three persons lost a total of ₹77 lakh in online stock trading fraud cases registered on September 10

Pune: Three persons lost a total of 77 lakh in online stock trading fraud cases registered on September 10. A Kothrud resident lost 53.11 lakh in an investment made with an online stock broking and advisory firm, a Khadki resident was cheated of 11.22 lakh by cyber crooks and a man from Vishrantwadi lost 12.70 lakh using similar modus operandi.

Three persons lost a total of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77 lakh in online stock trading fraud cases registered on September 10. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Three persons lost a total of 77 lakh in online stock trading fraud cases registered on September 10. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In the first case, the 60-year-old has lodged a complaint stating that two WhatsApp groups 773 TPG Stock Exchange and 196 TPG Capital and their administrators asked him to deposit 53.11 lakh in various accounts between July 8, 2024 and July 22, 2024 promising exorbitant returns on investment in stock market. The online group cheated the victim and the offence was lodged. In the second case, the 46-year-old lodged a police complaint stating that professor Rajat Verma and Vanita Vaishya of 198- Big Bull 20x (2024 Q3) WhatsApp investment group convinced him to invest 11.22 lakh in online share trading and cheated him of the said amount between July 31 and September 10. In the third case, the 52-year-old Tingarenagar resident lodged a complaint with the Vishrantwadi police against CINV group no 77 and its administrator Kalista Sharma for doling out a false promise of high return on initial public offering (IPO) and share trading and influence him to invest 12.70 lakh with them.

The offence took place between April 14, 2024 and May 5, 2024 and the FIR was lodged on September 10.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On