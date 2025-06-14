Online registration for second CET for BBA, BCA courses begins 

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has officially announced the registration schedule for an additional MAH-BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM-CET 2025, catering to admissions in undergraduate degree programs such as BCA, BBA, BMS, and BBM. This decision comes in response to a surge in requests from students, parents, and educational institutions seeking a second opportunity for candidates who were unable to appear for the originally scheduled entrance test. As per the official notification, the online application process for the additional CET commenced on June 12, 2025, and will remain open until June 20, 2025. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the official notification, the online application process for the additional CET commenced on June 12, 2025, and will remain open until June 20, 2025. Eligible candidates can view the detailed timetable and complete their registration through the official CET portal at https://cetcell.mahacet.org/. The additional examination is being held to accommodate candidates who missed the initial test.

Numerous appeals were made by stakeholders through emails, meetings, and formal representations to the CET Cell, urging for a supplementary test to ensure that deserving students are not deprived of admission opportunities.

Importantly, the CET cell has confirmed that this additional entrance test will be considered valid for admissions to the first year of the BCA, BBA, BMS, and BBM undergraduate programs in the academic year 2025–26. The initiative aims to promote inclusivity and ensure that all eligible students are provided a fair chance to pursue professional undergraduate courses.