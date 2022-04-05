Only 52k of 72k autos in Pune ply with new fare meter, ₹50 fine for late caliberation
PUNE The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune has decided to impose ₹50 per day fine for auto drivers in Pune, who are yet to calibrate meters as the extended deadline ended on March 31.
The RTO has decided to not to extend the deadline further. Earlier, the deadline was December 31, 2021.
Out of the 72,000 registered autorickshaws, 52,487 auto drivers have calibrated their metres and 19, 513 drivers are yet to have a new fare meter.
“We are not going to extend the deadline. Now, ₹50 per day fine will be imposed on auto drivers who ply without meter caliberation,” said Ajit Shinde, regional transport officer, Pune.
As per the new rates, which were applicable from November 22, the fare for the first 1.5 km would be ₹21 and ₹13 for every kilometre thereafter. The new rates are applicable in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati jurisdictions.
There are 27 such meter outlets in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad where autorickshaws can be upgraded.
Meanwhile, auto drivers at prominent locations in the city continue to charge extra. According to the meter rates, fare from Kumthekar road to Swargate would cost ₹30, but auto drivers ask for ₹50-70.
“No action has been taken against the drivers who are charging extra. When I asked a driver to charge by meter, I was told to take another auto,”said Sumit Malsure who stays at Phadtare chowk.
People are facing same problems at Shivajinagar, Baner, Swargate, Pune Station among other areas.
“We will take action against such autorickshaw drivers as we are receiving many complaints,” added Shinde.
Box
Total auto registered with Pune RTO: 72,000
Autorickshaw drivers who have recalibrated metre: 52,487
Autorickshaw drivers who have not recalibrated metre: 19,513
Source: RTO, Pune
