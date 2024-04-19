Only 56% surveillance units report heatstroke cases in Maharashtra, health dept to initiate action

Amid a rise in temperature, only 56 per cent of the surveillance units in the state are reporting heatstroke cases, as per the public health department data. As per the official data, since March as many as 82 heatstroke cases have been recorded in the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Out of the 3,271 reporting units across the state only 1,857 units have been reporting cases and 1,530 units hardly report any cases since March.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Moreover, 852 units have never reported heatstroke cases in the past one-and-half months, said officials.

As per the official data, since March as many as 82 heatstroke cases have been recorded in the state.

Out of these Buldhana has reported the highest number of cases at 12, followed by Sindhudurg (9) and Wardha (8). Pune has reported 5 cases of heat-related illness.

Accurate reporting is essential to create informed policies to build resilience when India is grappling with increasingly intense and frequent heat waves and is vulnerable to rising temperatures due to climate change.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, said, “We have issued strict direction to start reporting the daily status of heatwave to all units. Even if there is no case the surveillance units are expected to report it as no case. With many units not reporting the cases, we are unable to get a clear picture of the actual heat wave situation in the state.”

“We are going to issue letters to all surveillance units to start reporting such cases daily or face action. With the upcoming general election, many people will be out in the scorching heat and preparations and awareness programmes are conducted accordingly,” he said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, the civic body has created an action plan as per the central and state governments for prevention and management of heat waves.

“The plan is based on forecasting heat waves, building the capacity of healthcare professionals and hospitals to handle heat wave-related emergencies, awareness programmes and inter-agency cooperation. Citizens should follow precautions to avoid heat-related illness and stay hydrated,” he said.