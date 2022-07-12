Only five test positive for swine flu, 1 death in 2022 in Pune
Pune city, this year, has reported only five positive cases for H1N1 influenza or swine flu with one death so far according to health department officials. As the focus on health department officials shifted to the pandemic, the incidents and cases of swine flu have seen a significant reduction.
Swine flu infection or H1N1 influenza is primarily found in pigs. The symptoms include fever, lethargy, sneezing, coughing, difficulty in breathing and a decreased appetite.
This year a total of 6,350 cases have been screened for swine flu and tamiflu has been administered to 3,016 patients. Swab samples of 3,016 patients were sent for testing, out of which only five tested positive as per the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).
Dr Sanjeev Wavare, PMC assistant health officer said that in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic struck we could report only 10 cases in March. “After that the city did not report any cases of swine flu as the entire healthcare machinery was directed towards the Covid-19 management and surveillance. Last year we reported nearly 79 cases of swine flu in the city limit,” said Dr Wavare.
He added that the health department has applied the same methods to identify and report swine flu cases as Covid cases. “Patients are screened for swine flu and suspected cases are sent for taking swab samples. We then test these swab samples. So far, we have sent 3,016 swab samples till July 11 and only five of them have tested positive for swine flu. One death has been reported in the city due to swine flu so far and the patient was from the city limits. The same efforts taken for Covid-19 can be applied to control swine flu as well and we are doing the same,” said Dr Wavare.
Pune city reported a Swine flu outbreak in 2009 when a total of 144 deaths were reported in the city due to H1N1 influenza.
India reported its first case of Swine flu on May 13, 2008. Most of the cases reported subsequently were travel related cases among those travelling to India from affected countries. Substantial cases were reported from Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra and other parts of the country in 2008.
Headline: Disease scan
6,350- Screened for Swine flu
3,016- Tamiflu given
3,016- Swab samples tested
5- Positive cases
1- Death
Source: PMC health department
