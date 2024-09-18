On-record criminal opens fire outside Phoenix mall, arrested 

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday arrested an on-record criminal for firing gunshots outside the Phoenix mall in Wakad. The incident was reported on Tuesday at around 6 pm at Material Gate no 7 outside the mall. Police arrested the accused, identified as Akshay alias Bala lahu Shinde (30) and his associate Ranjit Nathuram Salgar (24), who was driving a car to help Shinde escape after the incident. As per police, nobody was injured in this incident. Police said Shinde was earlier booked under IPC sections 324, 34, 392, 323, and 506 at Wakad police stations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

During the police investigation, it was revealed that at the time of the construction of the mall, Shinde supplied a few labourers at the site. Now again he was demanding work from the mall administration. Recently he visited a mall, but mall authorities refused to offer him any work. Hence to threaten the mall administration, Shinde fired a bullet on Tuesday.

Vishal Gaikwad, DCP Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said, “In the last week, accused Shinde had purchased a country-made pistol for ₹3,000 from a labour camp in Pimpri to execute his plan.”

A case has been registered at Wakad police station under BNS sections 109, 352, 351(2), 3(5), sections 3, 25, 27 of the Arms Act and other relevant sections.