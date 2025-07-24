Open firing reported at dance and art centre, probe underway

PUNE: An incident of open firing was reported at Ambika Kala Kendra, a dance and art centre in Vakhari in Daund tehsil on Monday night between 10:30pm -11:30pm. Pune Rural Police have confirmed that no one was injured in the firing. Open firing incident reported at Ambika Kala Kendra, a dance and art centre in Vakhari in Daund tehsil, on Monday night. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, three persons - Balasaheb Mandekar, Chandrakant Marane and Ganpat Jagtap - entered the centre’s premises and one of them allegedly fired a single round in the air inside a dance rehearsal room. All three accused are currently absconding, police said.

“The staffers at Ambika Kala Kendra initially denied the incident, but later admitted that a round was fired during a dance performance,” said a senior officer from Pune Rural Police.

Babasaheb Rajashree Andhare, 38, a manager at Ambika Kala Kendra, filed a complaint at Yavat Police Station, after which a case was registered under section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 3(25) of the Arms Act.

Police said as per Andhare, the accused had initially booked the hall for two parties. At around 10:30pm they booked it for a third party, which was joined by five women.

Since Tuesday , reports about the firing incident were circulating, prompting police to visit two art centres in the area and question the staff. However, no leads emerged initially. Police also cross-checked medico-legal cases (MLCs) in nearby hospitals but found no evidence of injuries.

Meanwhile, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader and MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday criticised the police through a post on X , alleging that the main accused is the brother of a ruling party MLA and that a young woman was injured in the firing. “Instead of finding out who fired the gun, it is being said that the police - under pressure from those in power - are trying to cover up the case,” Pawar wrote in his post.

He further questioned whether the accused would face action or escape due to political connections. “Is this how power is being misused?” he asked.

However, the police have said that they have not established any political links at this stage or confirmed whether the weapon used was a licensed firearm or a country-made pistol. They have also reiterated that no injuries were reported in the incident and that a thorough investigation is underway.