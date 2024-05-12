Open pits pose risk to commuters at Sinhagad Road

The pits dug up on Sinhagad Road for flyover work are causing inconvenience to commuters as there is no proper barricading done here by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Residents in the area have demanded the civic body to take appropriate safety measures. The driver lost control of the vehicle near Veer Baji Pasalkar flyover, in the direction from Dhayari to Manik Bagh, and crashed into the pit. (HT PHOTO)

On May 5, huge traffic congestion was reported at Manik Bagh Chowk after an accident was reported here. The driver lost control of the vehicle near Veer Baji Pasalkar flyover, in the direction from Dhayari to Manik Bagh, and crashed into the pit.

“I travel daily from the Sinhagad Road for work and it is a risky ride. I have to be careful as several pits have been dug up here due to the ongoing flyover work. The civic authorities should make it a strict rule for contractors to make barricades to the pit as daily thousands of people use the road,” said Ajit Kenjale, a resident.

Rajkumar Barde, assistant police inspector, Sinhagad traffic police department, said, “Open pits on the road are causing traffic jams in the area during peak hours. Such pits without proper barricading also put the safety of commuters at stake.”