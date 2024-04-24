 Oppn cries foul over security cover given to Ajit Pawar’s son Parth - Hindustan Times
Oppn cries foul over security cover given to Ajit Pawar’s son Parth

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 24, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar has been provided with ‘Y-plus’ category security cover

Pune: Parth Pawar, the elder son of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Baramati Lok Sabha seat candidate Sunetra Pawar, has been provided with “Y-plus” category security cover, a top official of the Pune police said on Tuesday.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar has been provided with ‘Y-plus’ category security cover. (HT FILE)

Amitesh Kumar, Pune police commissioner, said the decision of providing security cover to Parth was taken by the state government.

A NCP leader said, “Parth Pawar is reaching out to people as part of the election campaign for his mother. He is an aggressive leader and there were concerns surrounding his security as he moves around in remote areas.”

Rohit Pawar, Parth’s cousin and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader, alleged that deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis was giving priority to providing security cover to political leaders’ children, MLAs and actors while neglecting the safety concerns of the common man. He sarcastically said that two tanks should be deployed to provide security to Parth.

Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, said that security was provided to those who do not need it.

Parth, who unsuccessfully contested the Maval Lok Sabha seat in 2019 against the undivided Shiv Sena’s sitting MP Shrirang Barne, is actively campaigning for his mother Sunetra who is pitted against her sister-in-law Supriya Sule of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Y-plus security cover, the fourth highest level of security, typically includes an 11-member crew with one or two commandos.

