According to the complainants, despite objections being raised by the vigilance department of the civic body, the cleaning contract bills were processed.
Opposition attacks Pune civic body administration over inflated Covid care centre cleaning bills

PMC additional commissioner solid waste management department Kunal Khemnar has ordered that bills will not be sanctioned until an inquiry is completed
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:20 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has ordered an inquiry into the 16.80 crore inflated bill submission for a 3.78 crore Covid care centre cleaning contract work.

PMC additional commissioner (solid waste management department) Kunal Khemnar has ordered that bills will not be sanctioned until an inquiry is completed. The opposition has alleged that instead of offering wages to the cleaners on a daily basis, the civic body sanctioned bills on a rate per square feet basis causing loss of public money and PMC exchequer.

According to the complainants, despite objections being raised by the vigilance department of the civic body, the cleaning contract bills were processed. The cleaning contract deals with as many as 52 Covid care centres which were operational in the city and despite a number of discrepancies in the contract tenders, efforts were not taken to rectify the mistakes, the complainants alleged.

Khemnar said, “Based on the reports in public domain, an inquiry has been ordered in this case, though I am yet to receive a written complaint. We are investigating the issue. The department will investigate the papers and appropriate action will be taken. If previous sanction is not taken and bills have been sanctioned, then appropriate action will definitely be taken.”

PMC leader of opposition Deepali Dhumal said, “We have demanded an inquiry into the issue of inflated bills against the department concerned, but no action has been taken till date. The department must follow integrity and ensure that public money is not wasted.”

Arvind Shinde, corporator said, “I have given four letters to the commissioner regarding this issue. There were no labourers present during the lockdown period then how were the bills processed? We have demanded third party audit into this case, but the administration has gone ahead and approved the bills. I have complained to the urban development department seeking remedy from the top authority as the PMC administration is not paying any heed to my complaint.”

Former mayor Siddharth Dhende said, “It is mandatory for state government’s special health committee to look into each of the bills. There are many discrepancies and only an artificial scrutiny has been done. Inflated bills must be rechecked and only genuine bills must be sanctioned. On what basis were calculations taken, also needs to be clarified. Charges to the cleaners should have been given per day as wages and not per square feet. This needs a complete inquiry and investigation as public money is being squandered by the administration for private profiteering.”

