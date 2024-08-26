Opposition leaders want MPCB to come clean on chairman’s Mercedes-Benz plant visit

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) chairman, Siddhesh Kadam’s surprise inspection of the Mercedes-Benz assembly plant at Chakan on Friday and subsequent issuance of a press release revealing the brand’s “non-compliance with environmental standards” have come under criticism from opposition leaders, who want an explanation from the pollution watchdog. Earlier, Siddhesh had stated that the automaker’s Chakan plant lacked the kind of pollution control compliance seen at its German plant. (HT FILE)

After the surprise visit on Friday, the MPCB in a series of posts on ‘X’ and in the said press release issued through a private public relations (PR) firm, claimed that the German automaker’s plant is not adhering to pollution control guidelines which “is a significant concern and a deviation from what is expected from such a prestigious brand”.

Following the Hindustan Times (HT) report on August 25, Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader and Rajya Sabha (RS) member Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday questioned the manner in which Siddhesh carried out the inspection at the Chakan plant, the announcement regarding which was made by the MPCB on ‘X’ only to be later deleted.

“Isn’t it important that the MPCB comes clean in what are its specific concerns with regard to the Mercedes plant? Is it another supari to drive away business from the state? If the concerns raised are genuine, why then were the tweets deleted and why is this not sent in?” Chaturvedi said in a post on ‘X’ tagging the HT report.

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, too, raised pressing questions about Siddhesh’s visit, labelling the move as unnecessary interference in the operations of a major industrial player. Siddhesh visited the automaker’s Chakan plant on Friday with a large entourage however only a few were MPCB officials. As Siddhesh’s visit along with pictures and the press release issued thereafter triggered a flurry of questions online, the MPCB deleted the posts. MPCB officials too evaded queries on the exact nature of the alleged environmental violations committed by Mercedes-Benz.

Wadettiwar alleged that Siddhesh’s actions could deter future investment in the state, which is already struggling to attract large projects. “Mercedes-Benz was reportedly not issued any formal notice regarding violations at its plant. Despite this, why did Siddhesh, along with a large entourage, conduct a sudden inspection,” Wadettiwar said in his post on ‘X’.

“Typically, inspections of such facilities are carried out by experienced technical officers from the pollution board. However, during this particular visit, Siddhesh was accompanied by 35 individuals, out of which only four were government officials. Also demand clarity on the presence of the remaining 31 private individuals and their role during the inspection,” Wadettiwar said.

“Photography is generally prohibited inside industrial plants. So, did Siddhesh go there for a photoshoot? Why was the tweet about this inspection tour later deleted?” the leader of the opposition questioned.

Earlier, Siddhesh had stated that the automaker’s Chakan plant lacked the kind of pollution control compliance seen at its German plant. That a show-cause notice would be issued to the automaker next week. As an immediate action, the carmaker’s bank guarantee of ₹25 lakh had been forfeited. However in a statement issued on Saturday, Mercedes-Benz said that it hasn’t received any written notice or formal request from the MPCB describing the claimed violations.

“The company adheres to the most stringent global standards in production quality and upholds highest environment and sustainability practices, complying to all the mandated guidelines and regulations as required by law. We are ready to cooperate with the authorities and present all required processes and documentation and take any corrective actions, if required,” the luxury carmaker said.

Siddhesh’s appointment as MPCB chairman in March this year was seen as a political gesture to appease his father and Shiv Sena leader, Ramdas Kadam, as it coincided with Ramdas trading barbs with another Sena leader, Gajanan Kirtikar. Even as Siddhesh had defended his appointment, Wadettiwar had said it violated rules which require 25 years of experience in matters related to environmental protection or experience in institutions dealing with matters related to environmental protection.